Spain is one of the few European countries which still has a number of Covid requirements in place for visitors from the UK and young people in particular and being advised to check they have all their vaccine paperwork in order before travelling to the likes of Mallorca.

They also must remember that face masks still have to be worn on all forms of public transport, including taxis, in chemists, medical centres and domestic flights.

Britons arriving in Spain whose second vaccination is more than 270 days old will need either a booster – or come prepared with a negative test result.

According to Travel Weekly, Holiday Extras has warned that only 70% of people in their early 20s have had a third jab, so they could be held up at the border or even turned away, despite having had two vaccinations.

Those who received their second Covid vaccine back in December and are yet to receive their booster may fall foul of the 270-day rule.