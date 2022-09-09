Britons being advised to check their Covid vaccinations are in order. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma09/09/2022 11:27
Spain is one of the few European countries which still has a number of Covid requirements in place for visitors from the UK and young people in particular and being advised to check they have all their vaccine paperwork in order before travelling to the likes of Mallorca.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.