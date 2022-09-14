Emergency services and police at the scene of the accident. | Assumpta Bassa
Palma14/09/2022 12:39
The Guardia Civil is investigating the discovery of the dead body of a diver this morning in the sea off Cala Bona, in Son Servera.
