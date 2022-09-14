The Guardia Civil is investigating the discovery of the dead body of a diver this morning in the sea off Cala Bona, in Son Servera.



The body is that of a male victim and that he died recently.

A local resident spotted something floating in the sea and later discovered that it was a person wearing a wetsuit.

The body was pulled out of the water and had no documentation on it, so for the moment it is unidentified.

The victim has been taken to the nearest yacht club, where the on-duty coroner is expected to carry out an initial visual inspection to clarify the causes of death.