The Balearic ministry of mobility is to spend 3.4 million euros on restoring the Hostal Términus in Palma. Next to the Intermodal Station, the building was designed by Eusebio Estada in the early part of the last century. A civil engineer, Estada was best known for road and rail development in Mallorca. The hostel, originally a hotel, was a complement to the station at the Plaça Espanya; it opened in 1914.

In April 2019, it was announced that the SFM rail operator would convert the hostel into its headquarters. Three and a half years later, and the government has now put the project out to tender. Work is expected to start at the beginning of 2023 and take eighteen months.

The architect who has drafted the project, Martí Lucena, says the entire structure will be maintained - it is a listed building - and that the bar area will become a sociocultural and exhibition centre. The staircase will remain but will be redesigned for accessibility purposes, and one significant difference to the original design will be a lift.

The mobility minister, Josep Marí, says that "it is our obligation to recover this emblematic building and make it available again to the citizens of Palma".

