<p>A 35-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling from an <strong>electric scooter<\/strong> in Palma on Wednesday.<\/p>\r\n<p>The accident occurred just after 3pm in the vicinity of the Palmaplanas clinic. The woman, who wasn't wearing a <strong>helmet<\/strong>, lost her balance and hit the ground, suffering a serious head injury.<\/p>\r\n<p>She was taken to <strong>Son Espases Hospital<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
