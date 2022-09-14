Emergencies, Son Espases Hospital, Palma

The woman was taken to Son Espases. | Son Espases Hospital

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma14/09/2022 21:09
0

A 35-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling from an electric scooter in Palma on Wednesday.

The accident occurred just after 3pm in the vicinity of the Palmaplanas clinic. The woman, who wasn't wearing a helmet, lost her balance and hit the ground, suffering a serious head injury.

Related news
Scooter accident in Palma, Mallorca

Scooter rider seriously injured in Palma accident

Electric scooter accident hospital admissions up almost 30% in the Balearics

She was taken to Son Espases Hospital.