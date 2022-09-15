The Prosecutor's Office is seeking a sentence of three years and three months for a driver who caused the death of a 47-year-old woman as the result of a crash on the Inca motorway.

On August 27, 2020, the man, who later tested positive for alcohol, crashed his Mercedes into a group of people on the hard shoulder. There had been an earlier minor accident involving three vehicles, and they were exchanging insurance details. The Mercedes collided with all three vehicles, twelve people were injured and the woman was killed. The car was being driven at around 190 kilometres per hour.

At a preliminary hearing in Palma on Wednesday, the parties were unable to reach an agreement. There will therefore be a trial on a date that has yet to be determined.