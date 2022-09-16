A woman died today when she suffered an indisposition while sunbathing on the beach of Es Carregador, in Palmanova.

The emergency teams, who spent more than an hour trying to revive the victim, were unable to save her life.

The tragic event took place this morning. Several people who were on the beach noticed how a woman began to have trouble breathing.

They immediately called 112.

A few moments later, half a dozen Calvia Local Police patrols and two ambulances were on the scene, as well as the lifeguards.

For more than an hour paramedics carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation but without success. They were only able to certify the death of the woman.