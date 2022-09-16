Emergency services and police at the scene of the incident. | Michels
Palma16/09/2022 16:01
A woman died today when she suffered an indisposition while sunbathing on the beach of Es Carregador, in Palmanova.
Emergency services and police at the scene of the incident. | Michels
A woman died today when she suffered an indisposition while sunbathing on the beach of Es Carregador, in Palmanova.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.