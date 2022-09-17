National Police officers, accompanied by inspectors from the Balearic employment ministry, carried out simultaneous inspections of thirteen restaurants and other hospitality establishments in Alcudia on Wednesday.
Thirteen Alcudia establishments under investigation for worker exploitation
Employees living in cramped conditions
Also in News
- Woman dies while sunbathing on Mallorcan beach
- Storm batters Mallorca and causes serious flooding
- Inca and Alaro hit by heavy rains as storms finally arrive, watch live on our webcams
- Mallorca moved up to level two orange alert for heavy storms
- Covid travel restrictions remain in place for Britons heading to the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.