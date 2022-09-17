National Police officers, accompanied by inspectors from the Balearic employment ministry, carried out simultaneous inspections of thirteen restaurants and other hospitality establishments in Alcudia on Wednesday.

This operation was initiated after the UGT union denounced breaches of labour regulations. According to the police and ministry officials, some one hundred employees have been identified. All the establishments are owned by the same person. They are in Alcudia town and in Puerto Alcudia.

Allegations include working more than ten hours a day and without days off in summer; being paid less than is required for the sector; being paid in black for extra hours (still under the going rate); having working hours falsified. Workers have also allegedly been living in overcrowded accommodation, some of this above the establishments in question - up to four people per room.

The police and inspectors spent some three hours at these establishments gathering information. The National Police's unit against immigration networks and forgery is leading the investigation into offences against the rights of workers.