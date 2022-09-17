A man and a woman were arrested early this morning in the Playa de Palma, in connection with an incident in which another woman, aged 24, was seriously injured when she was shot in the shoulder, for reasons that are being investigated.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m., when several witnesses heard a shot in the Playa de Palma area, and several patrols of the National Police responded.

At the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

At the scene police found the firearm and a package that is being analysed.

The officers found that the alleged perpetrators of the shooting were hiding in a house in the area, which was cordoned off.

At one point, a man and a woman tried to flee the house and were arrested.

The Homicide group, the Scientific Police and officers from the National Police’s Citizen Security Unit are investigating the scene of the incident to find out the motive and are not ruling out further arrests.