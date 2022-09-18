Work in Sant Llorenç, Mallorca

18/09/2022
A building worker in his forties died on Saturday night as the result of a workplace accident.

In Sant Llorenç at around 9pm, he became trapped between a wall and a machine blade.

This fatal accident followed an earlier accident on Saturday - a 45-year-old worker was seriously injured when his hand was caught in an antenna at ParcBit in Palma.