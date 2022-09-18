<p>A building worker in his forties died on Saturday night as the result of a <strong>workplace accident<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p>In<strong> Sant Lloren\u00e7<\/strong> at around 9pm, he became trapped between a wall and a machine blade.<\/p>\r\n<p>This fatal accident followed an earlier accident <strong>on Saturday<\/strong> - a 45-year-old worker was seriously injured when his hand was caught in an antenna at ParcBit in Palma.<\/p>
