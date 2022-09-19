Placeholder
The Queen in photos
19/09/2022 12:28
0

Photographs Joan Llado.

Thousands of people gathered in bars and restaurants in the main tourist resorts this morning to watch the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen. Some bars had placed giant screens on their terraces. Thousands of expats watched the funeral live on television in their own homes.

On Sunday a Church service was held at the Anglican Church in Palma in honour of Her Majesty, the Queen. Scores of people attended. A large number of people have also signed the Book of Condolence which was opened at the British Consulate in Palma. They included the President of the Balearics Francina Armengol.

Related news
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

“William and Kate will save the monarchy in Australia”

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth: By Francina Armengol, Balearic President

More related news (2)

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," King Charles said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth official birthday

Photo gallery

The Queen in photos

Family members rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

Photo gallery

Photo gallery: The funeral of Her Majesty the Queen

Some of the top photographs from the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen which took place this morning.

Placeholder-preview

Photo gallery

Watching the funeral in Mallorca

Hundreds of British tourists gathered in the resorts to watch the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

Poll

Do you think Charles will make a good King?

870 votes

0%
0%
0%
See more polls