Photographs Joan Llado.

Thousands of people gathered in bars and restaurants in the main tourist resorts this morning to watch the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen. Some bars had placed giant screens on their terraces. Thousands of expats watched the funeral live on television in their own homes.

On Sunday a Church service was held at the Anglican Church in Palma in honour of Her Majesty, the Queen. Scores of people attended. A large number of people have also signed the Book of Condolence which was opened at the British Consulate in Palma. They included the President of the Balearics Francina Armengol.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief," King Charles said in a statement.