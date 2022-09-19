The Spanish government may consider forcing power-intensive companies to shut down during consumption peaks if needed this winter amid a European energy crisis, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said today.
The Spanish government may consider forcing power-intensive companies to shut down during consumption peaks if needed this winter amid a European energy crisis, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said today.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.