The Spanish government may consider forcing power-intensive companies to shut down during consumption peaks if needed this winter amid a European energy crisis, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said today.

The companies would be compensated financially by the government, she told Spanish news agency Europa Press, adding that there was no need to impose such stoppages for now.

"Were we to enforce interruption mechanisms, which are not needed now...that option is on the table," she said, adding that Spain's energy supply was guaranteed for the autumn and winter.

Following the disruption in Russian natural gas supply after the invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia, many European countries are facing potential gas shortages that would also affect electricity generated by gas-fired power plants during the winter.