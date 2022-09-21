In just a matter of hours, the owners of the restaurant El Bungalow have managed to collect more than 1,800 signatures against the demolition of the building by the Coastal Department.

The Change.org platform hosts the collection of signatures that in a few hours has achieved a massive support of people against the demolition of this establishment in Ciutat Jardí.

According to Laura Aguiló, a member of the family that owns the restaurant, “the current aggressive policy of the Coastal Department aims to eliminate long-established restaurants from our coastline without taking into account the age and roots of our businesses”.

The petition published warns that “Costas has not only denied us the concession to work as a restaurant, but also intends to demolish the house and the public promenade in front, when both are built on rock (not sand)”.

The manifesto, which has been signed by more than 1,800 people, points out that “El Bungalow restaurant is a family business that has been working in Ciutat Jardí for four generations and almost forty years. The house was built in the 1920s. In the 1980s we obtained the necessary premises to convert it into a restaurant. Today we are a reference point for both the Mallorcan and foreign public”.

The restaurant points out that they are “part of the landscape of our neighbourhood in Ciutat Jardí, and have a staff of ten permanent workers all year. In total, nineteen families who make a living from the restaurant are now under threat by this decision”.