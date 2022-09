A 42-year-old Russian male is in critical condition after being injured this morning when a boat exploded in Algerian waters, south of Cabrera, according to the SAMU 061 emergency service.



The alarm was raised by the air sea rescue service at around 06.40 hours and an air sea rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene to rescue the man.



The helicopter transferred the man to Palma airport, where an Advanced Life Support ambulance was waiting and stabilised him so that he could be taken to the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma.