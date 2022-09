Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts is the message from the Palma Met Office. Today, there will be sunshine for most of the day with temperatures of between 18 and 27 degrees Centigrade.

Tomorrow (Saturday) and the weather forecast is poor with a 50 percent possibility of rain across the island but temperatures will remain at a maximum of 27 degrees. On Sunday the forecast is not great, either, with a 90 percent possibility of rain and temperatures falling to 24 degrees Centigrade. The unsettled weather will continue into next week.

If you want to see the live weather picture, follow our webcams.