On Friday evening around 7pm, National and Palma Police intervened to prevent a new occupation by squatters of former bank offices right by the Palma force's headquarters on Avda. Sant Ferran.

The police also had to deal with a confrontation between residents and squatters, who were consuming drugs outside the offices. This confrontation was about to come to blows, one resident explaining that they are all sick of the situation. "Since March, there has been degradation of the area, an increase in crime, drugs, noise, fights and anti-social behaviour."

The residents have raised a petition against the illegal occupation of the building. They want to put pressure on the "competent authorities" to take action to put an end to what they consider to be "the nightmare" they have been enduring over several months.