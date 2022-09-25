On Saturday, the Caravaning Oasis association staged another protest to demand that the Balearic government and Council of Mallorca establish specific sites that can be used by motorhomes, caravans and camper vans.

There was a protest in Palma in May. On Saturday, the gathering was in Alcudia. The association's president, Javier Fuster, says that that the main problem they have is a lack of areas for drainage and for filling water tanks. "There is only one point on the Son Castelló industrial estate and another in Son Servera, so the situation is totally inadequate."

Another problem is the absence of sites to spend the night. "Any caravan can park and spend the night on public roads, but what we now find is that some town halls are placing obstacles and signs prohibiting the parking of vehicles 10 metres high and 5 metres long."

No licences for this form of camping have been issued since 2013. Fuster wants the authorities to change their attitude, pointing to "a booming and quality tourism, with many advantages on the mainland and in France". "But here we only find drawbacks."