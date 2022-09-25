The latest weather update from the Palma Met Office suggests that the rains, which have put the island on yellow alert, will hit this afternoon and this morning the weather will remain relatively fine with some sunshine,

Overnight it rained heavily in some areas with Minorca reporting outbreaks of flooding. Temperatures have fallen dramatically reaching 13 degrees Centigrade in some parts.

The radar photograph from the Palma Met Office shows the storm approaching on both sides which will bring the rains which are being forecast for this afternoon.