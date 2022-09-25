The latest weather update from the Palma Met Office suggests that the rains, which have put the island on yellow alert, will hit this afternoon and this morning the weather will remain relatively fine with some sunshine,
The latest weather update from the Palma Met Office suggests that the rains, which have put the island on yellow alert, will hit this afternoon and this morning the weather will remain relatively fine with some sunshine,
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.