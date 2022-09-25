On Sunday, a low-speed convoy of motorcyclists staged a protest in Palma to highlight the "inability" of authorities to reduce accidents and "foolish" regulations aimed at prohibiting or restricting the use of motor vehicles.

The Palma protest was one of several across Spain on Sunday to draw attention to regulations that are adopted "without objectivity and without taking into account the opinion of the users". Among the demands was one for authorities to comply with the law and maintain roads in good condition. There was also an insistence that action is taken against the sale and distribution of protective equipment for motorcyclists that is not duly certified or approved.

There were calls for fuel taxes to be reduced, for the motorcycle to be recognised as an efficient vehicle for urban mobility and for special protection to be given to its use.