Britons are now split on whether they would move to Spain and the Balearics in the post Brexit era. According to a Bulletin poll, in which more than 1,000 people voted, 563 people said that they would move to Spain while 44 percent said they wouldn´t.

The biggest changes to the lives of British expats and new residents are noted below but the fact that Spain doesn´t recognise British driving licences in causing many headaches. The result of our poll is significant because for many years the majority of Britons had always said that they would love a new life in Spain.

Post Brexit changes

Driving licences

Many British expats could have to re-take their driving test in Spain to secure a licence because the Spanish authorities no longer recognise British licences for resident Britons. To be honest, the Spanish authorities have introduced "grace periods" when the switch-over could take place, but many missed the deadline, leaving them being unable to drive legally in Spain. The British embassy is working on a deal with Spain which could involve a new "grace" period and a longer term agreement. (NB: the British driving licence ruling only apply to British residents of Spain not tourists).

90 day rule



This has hit second home owners hard because, as non-residents of Spain, they can only spend a maximum of 90 days or 180 days a year in two blocks of 90 days. Previously, non-resident holiday home owners would spend long periods at their second homes. It has also led to longer queues at airport immigration desks because British passports are now required to be stamped on arrival and departure to show that they have not been in Spain for more than 90 days.

Buying a home



There is now more paperwork involved for a British person (non-European Union) buying a house in Spain. In some cases, permission has to be sought from the Spanish military if the house or apartment is in a "strategic area".

The new TIE cards replaced the "Green residence certificate" for British citizens living in Spain. Initially, the changeover was quite smooth but now there are reports of long delays. It has been reported that more staff have been recruited at the Foreigners' Department in Spain to ease the backlog.

Conclusion



Taking all the above into account, there is a need for Spain and Britain to sign a bilateral agreement which would mean that the rights of British citizens in Spain remain the same as when the UK was a member of the European Union. However, some would say that Britain left the European Union knowing (or not) the consequences of the move. While the above is "worst case scenario", Brexit has altered the lives of British citizens living in Spain.