But Peel Group said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October this year.

Travel sources consulted by the Bulletin said that it would be a real blow and rob Mallorca of an important link with South Yorkshire. Doncaster airport has important links with the Balearics through the TUI Group and other travel companies.

South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard told the BBC that he was "devastated by the announcement" and angry about the impact the closure would have on local communities.