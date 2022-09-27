Placeholder
Jason Moore27/09/2022 16:00
1

Its first flight was to Palma and probably one of its last flights will be to the same destination as Doncaster (Sheffield) airport is to close. Owners Peel Group said the closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability". Last week South Yorkshire's political leaders offered public money to keep the airport operating into 2023.

But Peel Group said services at the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October this year.

Travel sources consulted by the Bulletin said that it would be a real blow and rob Mallorca of an important link with South Yorkshire. Doncaster airport has important links with the Balearics through the TUI Group and other travel companies.

South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard told the BBC that he was "devastated by the announcement" and angry about the impact the closure would have on local communities.

"The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said herself she wanted to protect DSA, so it's now over to the government to tell us what they might be able to do to keep the airport open," he added.