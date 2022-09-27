Its first flight was to Palma and probably one of its last flights will be to the same destination as Doncaster (Sheffield) airport is to close. Owners Peel Group said the closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability". Last week South Yorkshire's political leaders offered public money to keep the airport operating into 2023.
Mallorca to lose key British airport, Doncaster to close
Airport to wind down from October 31
Politicians are full of hot air!!!. So Donny Hairyport could invite them all to a hot air balloon meeting at the Airport.