A deal between Britain and Spain over British driving licences is "close" with informed sources telling Bulletin Online that the issue will be resolved "satisfactorily for all." The British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, was quoted as saying that plenty of "behind the scenes negotiations" were taking place.
Breaking news: deal with Spain over British driving licences is "close"
"Plenty of behind the scenes talks are taking place..."
Also in News
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- A night of heavy rain and destruction in Mallorca
- Spanish fury over British paella sandwich! Follow our perfect paella recipe
- When your English is only good enough for Magalluf!
- Briton arrested for sexual advances on Liverpool flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.