Rafa Nadal's wife, Xisca Perello, is doing just fine, says the tennis star's sister Maribel Nadal. Xisca, who is 31 weeks pregnant, had been under observation in a Palma clinic and there had been some health fears surrounding the star's Mallorcan wife. But they were all dispelled by Maribel Nadal who gave the news that the couple's army of fans had been wanting to hear. Xisca will be giving birth to a baby boy, the couple's first child, later this year.

Rafa Nadal has been in London alongside his friend and rival, Roger Federer, who is retiring from the game. He was knocked out of the US Open amid fresh injury fears.

The couple married in Mallorca three years ago with the ceremony taking place at La Fortaleza, the Pollensa estate made famous by the BBC smash hit The Night Manager.

After numerous rumours, the couple announced Xisca's pregnancy just before the start of the summer.