Rafa Nadal's wife, Xisca Perello, is doing just fine, says the tennis star's sister Maribel Nadal. Xisca, who is 31 weeks pregnant, had been under observation in a Palma clinic and there had been some health fears surrounding the star's Mallorcan wife. But they were all dispelled by Maribel Nadal who gave the news that the couple's army of fans had been wanting to hear. Xisca will be giving birth to a baby boy, the couple's first child, later this year.
Rafa´s wife is doing just fine, says sister
Nadal´s wife expecting their first child
