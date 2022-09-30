Three people have been arrested by National Police detectives accused of and stealing two million euros from an elderly foreign bank client. One of those arrested, believed to be the ring-leader, is a bank clerk. He is accused of taking control of his client´s large fortune and moving the money into phantom companies and funds which he administered. Police said that the foreigner was of advanced age and not too sure what was going on with his money.

But he informed the bank that his money was missing and they contacted police. Suspicion fell on the bank clerk and an internal investigation was launched. The police are not ruling out the possibility of further arrests.

Two house searches have been carried out and cash and various top of the range vehicles have been seized. So far police have recovered an estimated 150,000 euros of the missing fortune.