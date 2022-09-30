Three people have been arrested by National Police detectives accused of and stealing two million euros from an elderly foreign bank client. One of those arrested, believed to be the ring-leader, is a bank clerk. He is accused of taking control of his client´s large fortune and moving the money into phantom companies and funds which he administered. Police said that the foreigner was of advanced age and not too sure what was going on with his money.
Bank clerk accused of stealing foreigner´s two million euro fortune in Palma
Three people arrested
