Balearic finance minister Rosario Sánchez will soon present the draft for the 2023 budget, one that can be expected to be "electoral"; elections for the Balearic parliament, island councils and town halls will be held at the end of May 2023.
Increased tax on sales of luxury homes, but no rise in the tourist tax
"Fiscal policy is key to defining political ideology and priorities"
Also in News
- Rafa´s wife is doing just fine, says sister
- Bank clerk accused of stealing foreigner´s two million euro fortune in Palma
- Yes, it does snow in Spain...even in September!
- New Nomad visa could result in surge of foreign families moving to the island
- Deal with Spain over British driving licences is "close", British ambassador gives update
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
It is good to see that those very rich people who can afford higher taxation, will be made to pay more on their increasing property values. Further good decisions on the Tourist Tax. It is expected that as a result of Britain's increasing costs of living. Tourists could be reduced in numbers next Season. Helping them to have a fair holiday cost will be good.