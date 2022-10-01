Guardia Civil at the scene of a fatal accident in Mallorca

Guardia Civil at the scene. | Emilio Queirolo

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterMarratxi01/10/2022 12:38
0

An 80-year-old man died on Saturday morning after falling from the roof of a house on C. Major in Portol, Marratxi.

It would appear that he had been doing some work on the roof when he lost his balance and fell. Medics tried unsuccessfully to revive him.