Ahead of Tuesday's general policy debate in parliament, President Armengol received good news from Prime Minister Sánchez on Monday. The Spanish government's 2023 budget will include tax benefits under the special economic regime for the Balearics (REB) and a twenty million euros investment in the Palma tram system.
20 million euros for the Palma tram and tax benefits for the Balearics
Government claims that 3,000 new jobs per year will be created
