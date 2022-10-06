These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 6 at 5am

Departure: October 6 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 6 at 5.05am

Departure: October 6 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 6 at 5.30am

Departure: October 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 6 at 5.05am

Departure: October 6 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 6 at 6am

Departure: October 6 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 6 at 6.15am

Departure: October 6 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 6 at 6.30am

Departure: October 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Orgin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: October 6 at 7am

Departure: October 7 at 7am

Gross tonnage: 2.453

Flag: Spain

Length: 86

Vessel: Le Champlain

Orgin: Malalga

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 6 at 12.30am

Departure: October 6 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 9.900

Flag: France

Length: 131

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: October 6 at 2pm

Departure: October 6 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 6 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.