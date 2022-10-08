The Vitur Summit congress has been taking place in Malaga. A two-day event for Spain's holiday rentals sector, it closed with founder Carlos Pérez-Lanzac saying that "the tourist apartment and housing sector has established itself as a fundamental strategic accommodation segment for any destination and Tourism model".

The congress, he stated, "has served to verify the evolution of a professional sector about which there is now greater awareness on the part of authorities in Europe". "Tourist demand is moving in this direction, and there is no doubt that holiday rental accommodation will define international tourism models in all destinations."

Attended by the Balearics holiday rentals association Habtur, the congress elected a new president of the Fevitur national federation. Miguel Ángel Sotillos, taking over from Mallorcan Tolo Gomila, said that the congress "is essential in demonstrating the solidity, quality and professionalism of the sector in Spain in addition to the high-level employment it creates with highly trained people". "This is a sector of importance to the national tourism model, making a key contribution to the economy, employment and social progress."

At the congress, it was shown that holiday rentals generate a spend per stay that is 23% higher than that of hotels. Thirty-three per cent of the spend is for accommodation, with 67% going on restaurants, shops, leisure, transport, culture and other tourist services.