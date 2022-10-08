Six families were evacuated from a building in Palma in the early hours of this morning after the first floor terrace collapsed over a garage.

According to the Palma Fire Brigade, the incident occurred at around 03.00 hours when the terrace of the first floor inside the building collapsed.

According to the fire brigade the most probable cause of the collapse is that the terrace may have given way due to its poor condition.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

However, as a precaution, the six families living in the building have been evacuated and the building has been sealed off.

The evacuated residents are not expected to return home until at least Monday, when the municipal technician is expected to visit the site to determine the state of the building.