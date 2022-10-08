Palma fire fighters rushed to the scene at 3am. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma08/10/2022 11:34
Six families were evacuated from a building in Palma in the early hours of this morning after the first floor terrace collapsed over a garage.
Palma fire fighters rushed to the scene at 3am. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Six families were evacuated from a building in Palma in the early hours of this morning after the first floor terrace collapsed over a garage.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.