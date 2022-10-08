On Saturday morning, Rafa Nadal's wife Xisca Perelló gave birth to a baby boy. The delivery was without complications, and both baby and mother are in good health.

It had been known for some time that it would be a boy, whose name will be the same as his father's.

The baby had been expected in the middle of October, so he is slightly premature.

Rumours of Xisca's pregnancy first surfaced in June. Photos taken at the French Open concealed the "bump", but it was soon confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child.

Xisca was admitted to a Palma clinic for observation in August, but Rafa didn't break off from his schedule, which was to play the US Open. After his defeat, the first in a Grand Slam event this year (he didn't lose at Wimbledon; he had to retire with injury), he said that he wasn't entirely great - a combination of injury and his personal life.

The stress leading up to the birth is now over, his uncle Toni having said a few days ago that both he and Xisca were greatly looking forward to the arrival of young Rafael.