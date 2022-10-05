Xisca Perelló and Rafa Nadal after the French Open this year. | Benoit Tessier
Palma05/10/2022 15:43
Rafa Nadal and his wife, Xisca Perelló, are expecting their first child later this month. A week ago, Nadal's sister, Maribel, said that they were both "very well". On Tuesday, it was the turn of Nadal's uncle, Toni, his former coach and now director of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, to speak.
