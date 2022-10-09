2022 will be remembered for its record temperatures - three heatwaves and an all-time high in Mallorca of 44.5C. But despite the heat, only 10.56 hectares of land were affected by fires in the whole of the Balearics. This is the lowest since current records began in the 1970s.

The Ibanat nature agency and the forest management service, which come under the regional ministry of the environment and territory, are responsible for the prevention and extinction of fires. The ministry, while cautious in its conclusions, nevertheless attributes the positive data from this summer to greater public awareness when it comes to fire prevention and to the effectiveness of firefighting services.

Over the past twenty years, 2018, 2008 and 2014, in this order, came closest to this year's figure. In 2018, 27.3 hectares were affected; in 2008, 45 hectares; and in 2014, 64.4 hectares. In 2021, 113 hectares were affected, and for all other years the amount exceeded 100 hectares. The worst year was 2013 - 2,843 hectares. Almost all of these related to the devastating fire that started in Andratx.