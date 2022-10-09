Since the announcement on Saturday that Rafael Nadal's wife, Xisca Perelló, had given birth to a baby boy, numerous bouquets of flowers have been delivered to the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital in Palma.

Family and friends of the couple have yet to be seen at the clinic. It is possible that they have entered discreetly or that the couple prefer not to receive visitors for the moment.

Xisca Perelló is more commonly known as Mery. This is in fact the name she prefers. Her family have always called her Mery, even though her Christian names are María Francisca (Xisca).