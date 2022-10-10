While there was flooding on the east coast of Mallorca over the weekend Palmanova was enjoying summer-like weather in autumn. A large number of people were soaking up the rays on the beach and bars and restaurants along the promenade were packed.

The record breaking holiday season shows no signs of ending just yet and the majority of hotels are still open.

palmanova beach hosted a series of beach volley competitions and some hard souls even ventured into the sea. Top temperatures over the weekend reached the 26 degrees mark.

Top temperatures on Sunday

27 Palma, Universitat 27 Palma, Portopí 27 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 27 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 27 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 26 Llucmajor 26 Campos 26 Binissalem 26 Calvià 26 Campos, Salines 26 Andratx, Sant Elm 26 Porreres