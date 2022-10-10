Palmanova shines.
Palmanova shines in the autumn sun,

While there was flooding on the east coast of Mallorca over the weekend Palmanova was enjoying summer-like weather in autumn. A large number of people were soaking up the rays on the beach and bars and restaurants along the promenade were packed.

The record breaking holiday season shows no signs of ending just yet and the majority of hotels are still open.

palmanova beach hosted a series of beach volley competitions and some hard souls even ventured into the sea. Top temperatures over the weekend reached the 26 degrees mark.

27 Palma, Universitat 27 Palma, Portopí 27 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 27 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 27 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 26 Llucmajor 26 Campos 26 Binissalem 26 Calvià 26 Campos, Salines 26 Andratx, Sant Elm 26 Porreres

There has been much talk this summer about overcrowding on the island and too many tourists. The government is under pressure to curb the number of holidaymakers in peak season. In this selection of photos it appears that those calling for fewer tourists are in the right although many would disagree.

