The family of Briton Tobias White-Sansom, the brother of Maximilian White, the British billionaire who made his fortune from medicinal cannabis who died at Son Llàtzer Hospital in Palma after spending several days in an induced coma following an incident in a nightclub have been given the all clear by the Spanish authorities to repatriate the body, but it could take four weeks.

Nevertheless, the family announced a “huge step forward” in helping him “lie down in peace”. Nottinghamshire entrepreneur Maximillian White, who has made his wealth from medicinal cannabis and owns a property on Mallorca, has told Nottinghamshire Live that his brother’s body will return to the UK after months of fighting.

It comes as coroners have conducted a second autopsy September 20 - and the case is now in the hands of the judicial authority in Spain. It will now take around four weeks for Tobias’ body to be repatriated to the UK, the family said.

Once arrived in the UK, White said they will have an inquest opened into the circumstances of his brother’s death. He vowed that he will “bring justice to my brother” - and push for his case to be heard in the European Court. The original autopsy concluded that the death of the 35-year-old was caused by an overdose.

Maximilian White and his family maintain that he died after suffering two cardiac arrests due to the “brutality” of doormen at the club and of Guardia Civil officers who arrested him.

According to the Guardia Civil, he had tried to enter the club without a shirt and that those responsible for security did not let him in.

Maximilian White has said that if his brother had been white and Spanish, he would still be alive.

The Guardia Civil’s union and the SUP police union have denounced him for defamation and hate due to a “campaign of insults” directed at the Guardia Civil. One thing is for sure, the family is not giving up.