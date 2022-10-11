Environmentalists GOB are insisting that the Council of Mallorca drops the promotion of the lighthouse hiking route that follows the coast from Cala Ratjada to Puerto Andratx. GOB maintain that this route will lead to "a very significant increase in human pressure on the coast and will intensify the touristification of natural spaces".
Environmentalists want Mallorca lighthouse hiking route to be scrapped
The route follows the coast from Cala Ratjada to Puerto Andratx
Also in News
- Flowers arrive for Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal
- "It´s cheaper to come to Spain on holiday than put the central heating on in Britain..."
- Mallorca mosquito alert issued for autumn
- How new parents came face-to-face with Rafa Nadal and Xisca shortly before she gave birth
- Mallorca placed on higher weather alert for Tuesday
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.