A video has come to light of the brutal assault on an Arenal doorman in September.

The National Police later arrested four men, all Romanian. They had been in a club and were warned by the doorman about their behaviour. After he finished work, he was approached by a group of eight people. Among them, they were carrying an iron bar, which was left at the scene. The doorman was struck numerous times and suffered injuries to his head, hands and legs.

One of the four is currently in prison.