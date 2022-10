Tennis ace Rafa Nadal finally broke his silence on the birth of his son this afternoon. In a message on twitter, he said "Hello everyone, After various days and many messages of goodwill I would like to thank you all. We are all very happy and we are all very well, best wishes..."

There had been no word from the Nadal family since the birth of young Rafa on Saturday at a Palma clinic. A small army of photographers are still camped outside the hospital waiting for a family photo.

Nadal has said that he wants to keep his private life and his family out of the media spotlight. Over the last few days he has continued to train because next month he is expected to leave for Argentina where he will play a tennis tournament.

Flowers and messages of goodwill have been arriving at the clinic since Saturday.