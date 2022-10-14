Lucrative market for the islands.
Jason Moore14/10/2022 08:21
The British holiday market is worth an estimated 2.7 billion euros to the Balearics, according to figures released this morning. The average spend of British tourists rose last summer with British tourists spending an estimated 172 euros per day while on holiday in the islands. This figure clearly underlines how important and lucrative British tourism is to the Balearics and the local authorities will be seeking to thank the British tourist industry for their support at the forthcoming World Travel Market tourism fair in London next month.

Overall visitor numbers were down by nine percent compared to 2019 the pre-pandemic bench mark year but spending rose. The Balearics now share the top holiday spot for Britons with the Canary Islands. Britain is the second top market for the islands which Germany being on pole position.

As one leading hotelier said: "if we have problems with the British market we certainly feel the pinch economically..."

