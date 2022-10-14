The British holiday market is worth an estimated 2.7 billion euros to the Balearics, according to figures released this morning. The average spend of British tourists rose last summer with British tourists spending an estimated 172 euros per day while on holiday in the islands. This figure clearly underlines how important and lucrative British tourism is to the Balearics and the local authorities will be seeking to thank the British tourist industry for their support at the forthcoming World Travel Market tourism fair in London next month.
1 comment
Without like for like data this information is totally pointless and probably misleading at best. Of course the Brits, the Germans and us residents are spending more, because it’s expensive to be here and prices have gone up. A lot.