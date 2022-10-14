The spokesman for the Balearic committee for infectious diseases, Javier Arranz, has said that the Balearics are aware of what is happening in neighbouring countries and, at the moment, Covid is on the rise in Austria, France and Germany, where hospital admissions have increased by 50%.

However, he said that the situation may be related to the different vaccination campaigns.

In the Balearics there is a much higher rate of vaccination, despite the slight increase in new cases, “it is not clear to me that the same thing is happening here as in Germany,” he said.

“At the moment we are noticing small increase and over the past 15 days, or three weeks, there has been an upturn compared to previous periods,” he said.

There are currently 89 people in hospital with Covid, 34 more than a fortnight ago but “when there are few cases the absolute number is more important than the percentage of growth,” warned Arranz.

Regarding the upturn in some European countries, “we are surprised because it does not coincide with any change of variant. We can think that it is because of a loss of immunity,” he said.

In the Balearics, the forecast is to have “more controlled” admissions and “more stable” transmission, at least in the short term, although this depends on how the current vaccination campaign works.

Today, the Balearics reported 76 new positive cases of Covid and have updated the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 300,301, while the number of deaths stands at 1,560.

According to the Balearic Health Service in the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 64 positive cases; Minorca, one, and Ibiza and Formentera, seven. For the rest (four) there is no island or municipality of residence.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 42.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity rate for the past week is 12.45 percent.

By island, the one with the highest incidence rate is Mallorca, with 47.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ibiza (33.4), Formentera (17.1) and Minorca, with 14.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.