Spain's traffic directorate is to require mandatory insurance for electric scooters. The director, Pepe Navarro, has made this announcement against the background of a rise in the number of accidents involving scooters.

Numerous town halls and the Road Safety Prosecutor's Office have been calling for this for some time. This type of insurance is already required in certain other countries, such as France.

It is envisaged that this will be civil liability insurance to cover damages and compensation in the event of accidents - the same as for the likes of cars and motorbikes. The insurance is to be included as a measure within the 2030 Road Safety Strategy.