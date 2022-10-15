These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 15 at 5am

Departure: October 15 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Aidacosma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: October 15 at 5am

Departure: October 15 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 183.774

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am

Departure: October 15 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am

Departure: October 15 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am

Departure: October 15 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 6am

Departure: October 15 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: October 15 at 6am

Depature: October 15 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 264

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 15 at 6.30am

Departure: October 15 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 15 at 7am

Departure: October 15 at 9.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 8am

Departure: October 15 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: MSC Poesia

Orgin: Marseille

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 10.30am

Departure: October 15 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 92.627

Flag: Panama

Lenght: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 15 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 16 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

