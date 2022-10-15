These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 15 at 5am
Departure: October 15 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: October 15 at 5am
Departure: October 15 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 183.774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am
Departure: October 15 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am
Departure: October 15 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 5.30am
Departure: October 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 6am
Departure: October 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: October 15 at 6am
Depature: October 15 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 15 at 6.30am
Departure: October 15 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 15 at 7am
Departure: October 15 at 9.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 8am
Departure: October 15 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: MSC Poesia
Orgin: Marseille
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 10.30am
Departure: October 15 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92.627
Flag: Panama
Lenght: 294
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 15 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.