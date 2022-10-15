According to the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nova Mallorca, Jorge Forteza, the successful launch this summer of the United Airlines direct route from Newark-New York to Palma, has resulted in growing American interest to buy properties in Mallorca. "We have experienced an increase of up to 425% in respect of visits to our properties by clients from the United States. The flight is a success for us."

He adds that Mallorca is "an exceptional place in which to establish a second residence and, in some cases, a main residence". Clients from the US "are in a favourable position given the parity between the dollar and the euro". The United service "is an opportunity for the luxury real estate market, as sales have risen by around 300% in 2022".

* There isn't an indication as to what 300% is measured against.