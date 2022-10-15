According to the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nova Mallorca, Jorge Forteza, the successful launch this summer of the United Airlines direct route from Newark-New York to Palma, has resulted in growing American interest to buy properties in Mallorca. "We have experienced an increase of up to 425% in respect of visits to our properties by clients from the United States. The flight is a success for us."
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
If they only sold one the year before and three this year, well that’s your 300% increase right there. Just selling three more isn’t half as impressive as saying 300% though.