The Rafa Nadal family will soon be moving into a new dream home in Porto Cristo.The house is being built at the moment close to Porto Cristo yacht club where the tennis star moors his yacht.

Rafa purchased the plot of land a few years ago and now work is well under way on his new home where he will live with wife Xisca and new baby, Rafa, who was born eight days ago. His parents live nearby. It is unclear when the family will be able to move in but building work appears to be at an advanced stage.

The French Open champion collected his wife and new baby from hospital on Thursday and took them home. However, the French Open champion wants to shield his family from publicity. In fact, there has been no official announcement that the baby was actually born.