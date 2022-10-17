The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has forecast that the weather will not change until at least next week.
He said today that the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates that until at least Saturday the maximum temperatures will range between 26º and 29º - much higher than usual for mid-October, when temperatures are normally around 22º-23º.
Over the past few days temperatures reached 30º in some areas, such as Pollensa and Calvia, and have been close to 30º in many others such as Palma, Santa Maria, Andratx and Llucmajor.
The minimum temperatures have also been much higher than normal and several municipalities have had tropical nights. These are the cases of Portocolom and Faro de Capdepera, where night temperatures have not dropped below 23º.
Gili explained that the temperatues are being pushed up by a front off Portugal that is pushing African air over the Mediterranean, which is resulting in the higher temperatures.
However, there will be plenty of high cloud cover, but it will not rain.
Looking ahead to next week, when temperatures are expected to return to normal for this time of year (22º-23º), there could be some rain.
The deputy spokesman for the Aemet warned that there is still a long way to go before a reliable forecast can be given, so we will have to keep a close eye on the weather in Mallorca - in the meantime enjoy the sunshine.
Maximum temperatures for today:
30 Calvià
29 Son Bonet, Aerop.
29 Palma, Univ.
29 Santa María
29 Andratx, Sant Elm
29 Aerop. Palma
28 Pollença
28 Llucmajor
28 Palma, Portopí
28 Porreres
28 Port de Pollença
28 Sa Pobla
28 Far de Capdepera
27 Sineu
27 C.Sant Pere
27 Petra
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.