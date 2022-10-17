What a glorious weekend: middle of October with temperatures as high as 30ºC with busy beaches and people still swimming in the sea. Now, the big question is how is this Indian summer going to last?

The deputy spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili, has forecast that the weather will not change until at least next week.

He said today that the weather forecast for Mallorca indicates that until at least Saturday the maximum temperatures will range between 26º and 29º - much higher than usual for mid-October, when temperatures are normally around 22º-23º.

Over the past few days temperatures reached 30º in some areas, such as Pollensa and Calvia, and have been close to 30º in many others such as Palma, Santa Maria, Andratx and Llucmajor.

The minimum temperatures have also been much higher than normal and several municipalities have had tropical nights. These are the cases of Portocolom and Faro de Capdepera, where night temperatures have not dropped below 23º.

Gili explained that the temperatues are being pushed up by a front off Portugal that is pushing African air over the Mediterranean, which is resulting in the higher temperatures.



However, there will be plenty of high cloud cover, but it will not rain.

Looking ahead to next week, when temperatures are expected to return to normal for this time of year (22º-23º), there could be some rain.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet warned that there is still a long way to go before a reliable forecast can be given, so we will have to keep a close eye on the weather in Mallorca - in the meantime enjoy the sunshine.

Maximum temperatures for today:

30 Calvià

29 Son Bonet, Aerop.

29 Palma, Univ.

29 Santa María

29 Andratx, Sant Elm

29 Aerop. Palma

28 Pollença

28 Llucmajor

28 Palma, Portopí

28 Porreres

28 Port de Pollença

28 Sa Pobla

28 Far de Capdepera

27 Sineu

27 C.Sant Pere

27 Petra