A 75-year-old Irish woman died on Sunday following an accident in the Tramuntana Mountains.

She suffered fatal injuries after losing her balance and falling some ten metres in a steep area of Pas d'en Segarra, near Puig de Roig in Escorca. She was with a group of 12 hikers, who called for emergency assistance. The Mallorca Fire Brigade and Guardia Civil mountain rescue units went to the scene, as did a Guardia helicopter.

When the emergency services arrived, they were unable to do anything other than to confirm her death.