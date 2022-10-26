The Capistrano Clinic in Cala Major, which was a private centre for treating addictions, is being transformed into luxury apartments. The smallest apartment, 45 square metres, is available at 415,000 euros. The most expensive apartment is the penthouse - 3.2 million euros for 197 square metres and a terrace of up to 294 square metres with sea views. The building has parking and common areas for a gym, a large solarium with sea views, an outdoor pool, a barbecue and a chill-out area.
