The Provincial Court in Palma has upheld a fine imposed on a Palma bar owner who had been found guilty of falsely denouncing a competitor 42 times.

The case refers to a period from June 2015 to April 2017. Over this time, he filed complaints with Palma police, requesting control of the competitor's terrace and music. The original court ruling was that his sole intention had been to hinder the work of the other bar, which had opened opposite his on the Avda. Joan Miró in 2015.

In addition to these complaints, he regularly filmed the other bar, setting up a camera in his bar that was trained on the other establishment. On various occasions, he threatened the other bar owners with lawsuits for damages and on one particular occasion told them that his only purpose was to "fuck them up". As a consequence of his actions, the couple with the other bar suffered from anxiety disorders.

The fine is 1,080 euros and he must also pay the couple 4,500 euros for moral damages caused.