The Provincial Court in Palma has upheld a fine imposed on a Palma bar owner who had been found guilty of falsely denouncing a competitor 42 times.
Bar owner fined for falsely denouncing a competitor on forty occasions
Also in News
- Owner of Ronaldo’s Mallorca summer home goes missing with private jet
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- "Rafa Nadal and Xisca are concentrating looking after their son in the privacy of their own home"
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- How a small Mallorca town offered Amber Heard some peace and quiet
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.