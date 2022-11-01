It has been an October to remember with minimum temperatures not falling below the 20 degrees Centigrade mark in many parts of the island. In fact, it has been the hottest October since records began, according to Aemet, the state met agency.
Farewell to Red Hot October!
Minimum temperatures stay at 20 degrees Centigrade mark
