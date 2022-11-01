It has been an October to remember with minimum temperatures not falling below the 20 degrees Centigrade mark in many parts of the island. In fact, it has been the hottest October since records began, according to Aemet, the state met agency.

Temperatures during the month of October have been in the 30 degrees Centigrade mark with a top temperature of 34 degrees Centigrade being registered in some areas.

October has also been a beach month, with thousands of people heading to the beach. In fact, you could have been mistaken into thinking that summer had returned.

According to Aemet, summer 2022 was one of the hottest on record with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Centigrade having been registered.