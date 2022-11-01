Ezequiel Horrach, president of the goods transport association in the Balearics, is warning that distributors will stop delivering to the centre of Soller unless the town hall reverses a decision to move the loading and unloading point away from Plaça Constitució.

Some weeks ago, the location was changed to Plaça Mercat, Plaça Espanya and Avda. Jeroni Estades. Because of the complaints this has caused, carriers say that they will cease deliveries to the centre from next Monday (November 7).

Horrach explains that the relocation entails "danger in terms of occupational risks". Delivery personnel have to cover "long distances" in order to reach the centre, crossing the tram tracks and dealing with slopes and rough cobblestones. There are, he insists, "risks of being run over and of traumatic injuries when operating under such conditions".

He has announced this drastic measure, "given the repeated refusal of the mayor, Carlos Simarro, to seek a satisfactory solution for all parties."